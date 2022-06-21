Chargers Daily Links: Rashawn Slater and Trey Pipkins are working with OL trainer Duke Manyweather ahead of training camp

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Prior to being drafted by the Chargers in the 2021 draft, Rashawn Slater spent the entirety of the 2020 football season training with Duke Manyweather, arguably the nation’s top trainer of the offense line position. All that hard work obviously paid off quickly as Slater earned an All-Pro nod in just his first professional season.

For the past few seasons, former third-round pick Trey Pipkins has also been working with Manyweather to hasten his progress into an NFL-caliber tackle. For the first time in his career, Pipkins looked like just that during his two starts he recorded this past season.

So it should be no surprise that both lineman are right back in the hands of Manyweather during the team’s final break prior to the start of training camp. On Monday, Manyweather posted a handful of clips to his Instagram account, several of which portrayed the Chargers offensive tackle duo.

Not anything ground-breaking in the world of news, but it’s always good to see guys continuing to put in the same work that helped bring them to where they are now. Here’s to hoping another offseason pays even more dividends for Pipkins in year four.

