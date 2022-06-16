Chargers 90-in-90: CB Kemon Hall

Hall’s college career started at the junior college ranks, where he played two seasons at Itawamba Community College in his home state of Mississippi. He started his sophomore season in 2016 and totaled 45 stops with a pair of interceptions.

After transferring to North Texas, Hall started 25 games across his final two seasons, including 14 in 2017. As a junior, he recorded a career-high 73 tackles, eight pass breakups, one interception, and forced a fumble. As a senior, Hall picked off five passes (returned two for touchdowns) and broke up 14 more passes. That type of stat line earned him First-Team All-USA honors as a senior.

Hall entered the NFL following the 2019 draft by signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Chargers. He was released during final cuts, re-signed, and cut once again on September 10th of that year. He would then go on to spend time most of the next two seasons with the Vikings, Saints, and Cowboys before finding his way back to Los Angeles prior to the 2021 season. Last season, he saw time on defense in the first two games of the season while playing mainly on special teams for all but one regular season contest. He finished the year with seven total tackles and a fumble recovery.

Basic Info

Height: 5’11

Weight: 190

College: North Texas

Experience: 4

Years with team: 2

Contract Status

“Kemon Hall signed a 1 year, $660,000 contract with the Dallas Cowboys, including an average annual salary of $660,000. In 2022, Hall will earn a base salary of $825,000, while carrying a cap hit of $825,000.” - Spotrac.com

The Good

Hall found success at North Texas as a senior with five interceptions and 14 pass breakups so we can tell he’s got some natural ability. Several teams obviously felt strongly enough to give him several shots outside of the Chargers and he’s got a decent chance to hang around for another year in L.A. as deep depth piece in the secondary.

The Bad

Hall came out of college with some notable statistics but achieved those numbers despite having a fairly underwhelming athletic profile. As you can see below, Hall has decent numbers for his size and speed, but his agilities fall very short of what you’d like to see at the position. A 7.15 in the three-cone and 4.45 short shuttle would both be considered “fine” for a player with 60-70 pounds on him, so you can see why teams weren’t very high on him coming out.

Kemon Hall went undrafted in the 2019 draft class.



Kemon Hall posted a Good #RAS with Good size, Good speed, Good explosiveness, V.Poor agility at the CB position.#Chargers pic.twitter.com/xSR1AdWUJR — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) May 5, 2019

Odds of making the roster/What to expect in 2020?

After adding both J.C. Jackson and Bryce Callahan this offseason, Hall was further pushed down the team’s cornerback depth chart where he’ll face a tough battle to stay near the active roster. If we consider (in no order) Jackson, Callahan, Asante Samuel Jr., and Michael Davis as the team’s top four corners then Hall and Tevaughn Campbell are jockeying between the number five and six spot. However, that doesn’t even take into consideration both Ja’Sir Taylor and Deane Leonard who were drafted in April. I don’t believe Hall will get leapfrogged by both, but it’s not hard to see the team lean into their younger corners over the older Hall and Campbell. If that’s the case, Hall will have his sights set on a practice squad spot.