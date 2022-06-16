Chargers Daily Links: Offense, defense pitted against each other in minicamp finale

Good morning, Chargers fans!

At the conclusion of the team’s quick two-day minicamp, Brandon Staley decided it was time to let the boys have some fun before going their separate ways ahead of training camp.

Staley pitted the offense against the defense in three different challenges of skill, one of which didn’t even involve a football. First, Corey Linsley and Khalil Mack went head-to-head in a passing challenge where both tried to hit a moving target as many times as they could with a limited amount of throws. Both players only hit the target once which kept things tied after round one.

In the second challenge, Matt Feiler and Breiden Fehoko were tasked with chipping a golf ball as close to a designated target as possible. Fehoko ended up taking this challenge for the defense.

Lastly, five-man teams from either side were then challenged to catch passes from the JUGS machine and the first team to five catches would win. The offensive group unsurprisingly won decisively by a score of five to two.

For the full rundown, go ahead and check out the video posted below.

MAY THE ODDS BE EVER IN YOUR FAVOR pic.twitter.com/rW0V4W9Lfe — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) June 16, 2022

And now for today’s links.

