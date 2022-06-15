Derwin James’ absence from competitive team drills strictly precautionary

Prior to Brandon Staley taking the podium following the first day of mini camp, you probably wouldn’t have noticed James’ lack of participation during the team’s competitive periods over the past month. However, Staley informed the media on Tuesday that James has been held out of competitive team drills all spring due to receiving surgery on the labrum in his left shoulder soon after the regular season finale against the Raiders. The injury reportedly occurred during the Chargers’ week three victory over the Chiefs.

James had surgery on his left shoulder after the Pro Bowl. He first injured it in Week 3 vs. the Chiefs. Him sitting out is purely precautionary and he will be fully ready for training camp. https://t.co/2X68USzQfC — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) June 14, 2022

According to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, James has still been an avid participant in both individual drills and walkthroughs, including 11-on-11 periods. On Monday, however, he stood as a bystander during a seven-on-seven session.

Long story short, James is just fine and he’ll be ready to hit the ground running when training camp rolls around. After Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick became the highest-paid safety in the NFL on Wednesday morning, James can’t afford to have any hiccups en route to inevitably resetting the market at his position.