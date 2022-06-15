Chargers 90-in-90: LB Damon Lloyd

Born and raised on the east coast, Damon Lloyd was an uber-productive linebacker at John Carrol High School where he was named the state’s Mr. Football as a senior. In back-to-back seasons to end his prep career, he led the state in tackles with 152 and 175, respectively. The two-time defensive captain also helped lead his team to a 12-0 record and a MIAA State Championship in 2015.

Lloyd’s success did not end there, however.

As a member of the IUP Red Hawks, Lloyd started three seasons and helped lead his squad to three playoff appearances, including a spot in the national semifinals and a conference title. Following his sophomore and senior seasons, he was named an All-American and earned the honor of being the PSAC West Defensive Athlete of the Year.

At his pro day, Lloyd ran a 4.62 in the 40, went sub-7.00 in the three-cone drill, and did 21 reps on the bench press.

After failing to land an opportunity in the NFL, Lloyd signed with the Blues of The Spring League after the team selected them in the league’s annual draft.

Lloyd and three other Spring League alumni signed with the Chargers on June 18, 2021.

This past season, Lloyd was a mainstay on the team’s practice squad.

Basic Info

Height: 6’0

Weight: 2355

College: University of Indiana, PA

Experience: 2

Years with team: 2

Contract Status

“Damon Lloyd signed a 3 year, $2,425,000 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including an average annual salary of $808,333. In 2022, Lloyd will earn a base salary of $705,000, while carrying a cap hit of $705,000.” - Spotrac.com

The Good

Lloyd was a productive linebacker at IUP where he was a leader of the defense for the majority of his career. Recording 122 tackles as a senior is nothing to scoff at en route to All-American honors. He showed a nose for the football in college, as well, which likely played a role in grabbing the Chargers’ attention in the first place.

The Bad

Like other small-school prospects, Lloyd didn’t have the same opportunities he would have had in a normal, non-pandemic stricken offseason. Due to the lack of time in front of NFL scouts, Lloyd did the best he could by landing in the Spring League where things obviously have worked out up to this point. Unfortunately, compared to last offseason, the linebacker room is a bit more crowded heading into this season. While there aren’t any stars headlining the group, there are still plenty of players with strong cases for playing time over Lloyd.

Odds of making the roster/What to expect in 2022?

Lloyd is likely headed for another season on the practice squad if he can beat out 2022 undrafted free agent Tyreek Maddox-Williams. Aside from that, any tangible expectations for Lloyd this year are few and far in between.