Chargers Daily Links: NFL announces start date for 2023 new league year, next draft location

Good morning, Chargers fans!

On Tuesday, the NFL announced that the 2023 new league year is currently set to begin on March 15. It was also announced that teams will be allowed to designate players for the franchise and transition tags beginning on February 21 with the final day to do so being March 7.

NFL said today that the 2023 new league year will begin Wednesday, March 15, at 4:00 pm.



Teams also will be allowed to designated franchise and transition players starting Feb. 21 through March 7. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 14, 2022

Also, it was officially announced that Kansas City will play host to the 2023 NFL draft. The three-day event will take place from April 27th-29th.

And now for today’s links.

Check out the best photos from the first day of minicamp (Chargers.com)

Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack spoke to the media on Tuesday (Chargers.com)

Who are the five most-important players to the Chargers’ success in 2022? (Bolt Beat)

What to expect from each rookie in 2022 (Bolt Beat)

Robert Quinn is expected to miss training camp (NFL.com)

Bruce Smith isn’t pleased with Tony Boselli’s Pro Football Hall of Fame credentials (ESPN)

Rumors of the Panthers pursuing Baker Mayfield are heating up (Bleacher Report)

Pete Prisco ranked the top 100 players in the NFL ahead of the 2022 season (CBS Sports)

Third-year players primed for a breakout season (CBS Sports)

Richard Sherman is joining Amazon’s Thursday Night Football team (Pro Football Talk)