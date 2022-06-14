The Lightning Round Podcast #273: AFC West Preview - Denver Broncos

The Lightning Round Podcast already previewed the Las Vegas Raiders and so now they talk about another division rival’s 2022 offseason, the Denver Broncos. They recap the moves the Broncos made this offseason through the draft and free agency and the big moves they made to the coaching staff. Lastly, they predict how many wins they think the Broncos have this season and where they finish in the division.

