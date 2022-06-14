Chargers sign SAF JT Woods to complete 2022 draft class

The Chargers finally wrapped up their 2022 draft class on Monday evening by inking safety JT Woods, per NFL insider Aaron Wilson. Woods was selected in the third round of this year’s draft out of Baylor and was the team’s second-overall selection due to the team trading away their second-rounder in the deal for Khalil Mack.

Woods, otherwise known by his self-given moniker, the “Heartbreak Kid”, was a four-year contributor and two-year starter for the Bears. During the 2021 season, Woods picked off six passes, tying with two other players for the most in the country. He’ll now join a defensive backfield that already includes All-Pro Derwin James and former 2019 second-round pick, Nasir Adderley.

The decision to draft Woods in the third was based on the idea that his presence in the secondary would allow James to play much more freely around the field without giving up too much coverage ability on the back end. His 6’2, 195-pound frame combined with 4.36 speed and excellent ball skills should add another dangerous element to a Chargers secondary currently bursting with versatility and talent.