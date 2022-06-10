Dean Spanos is being sued by his sister for ‘misogynistic’ behavior, breaches of fiduciary duty

Deano Spanos is being sued by his own sister.

According to both Kimberley Martin and Adam Schefter of ESPN, Dea Spanos Berberian filed a lawsuit accusing her brother of “mysogynistic” behavior, “self-dealing”, and repeated “breaches of fiduciary duty.” The lawsuit further escalates a legal battle that’s been ongoing between the siblings for over a year.

Berberian is seeking sole control of a family trust that currently constitutes more than one-third of the Chargers’ ownership. She’s also pursuing the court to remove Spanos as a co-trustee while also seeking financial damages.

More specifically, Berberian is accusing bother Dean and other brother, Michael, of “repeatedly acting out of their deeply-held misogynistic attitudes and sense of entitlement as the men in the family.” She also contends that the decision to move the Chargers to Los Angeles has proved “financially ruinous” which could end up forcing the family to sell the team in order to pay back debts amounting to over $358 million.

As for the breaches in fiduciary duty, Berberian is accusing her brothers of purchasing an airplane with funds from the trust that “has no legitimate business justification.”

All of this comes at a time where several other organizations around the league are coming under fire in some way, shape, or form. The Texans were just recently named as a defendant in regards to the lawsuits against former quarterback Deshaun Watson and of course the Browns are also feeling the heat after guaranteeing Watson over $230 million dollars prior to his 23rd and 24th lawsuits. The Washington Commanders are also continuing to deal with the lengthy sexual harassment allegations stemming from owner Dan Snyder.

What a time to be an owner in the NFL, huh?