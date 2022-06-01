Keenan Allen, Joey Bosa headline Chargers that can reach notable statistics in 2022

The Chargers will enter this season with a handful of well-seasoned veterans on the roster. Keenan Allen leads the way as the longest-tenured player on the team entering his ninth season. Joey Bosa is next heading into year seven. Those two are then followed by Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler who are going on their sixth year with the team.

Extended time with one team unsurprisingly brings sustained success and production. Each of these players are on the cusp of entering some elite company within team history and there’s more than a good chance they reach the thresholds I touch on below during this upcoming campaign.

For good measure, I also threw in third-year quarterback Justin Herbert because it feels wrong not to include the golden boy ahead of a season where he’ll also join some elite Chargers company should he maintain his steady pace to begin his NFL career.

Let’s get into it.

Chargers milestones in reach in 2022

Justin Herbert needs 31 touchdown passes to reach 100 for his career. He would join Philip Rivers, Dan Fouts, and John Hadl as the only other quarterbacks to achieve in team history.

Joey Bosa needs 12 sacks to reach 70 in his career. That would push him into sole possession of second in team history ahead of Shaun Phillips and behind only the great Leslie O’Neal.

Bosa also needs just eight tackles for loss to push past Phillips (80) for the most* in team history.

*TFLs were not available for Leslie O’Neal on Pro Football Reference but it’s likely he holds the real team record

my god, what a lethal spin from Joey Bosa pic.twitter.com/khWYlQmidf — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) September 27, 2021

Austin Ekeler needs 14 rushing touchdowns to break into the top five in team history. That’s likely not happening in 2022 based on his usage history but it’s nonetheless in the realm of possibility. He needs just two rushing scores to pass former first-round pick Ryan Mathews (23).

Keenan Allen needs just 669 more receiving yards to pass Charlie Joiner and break into the top three in team history. He currently sits fourth with 8,535.

Allen also needs just two touchdowns to reach 50 receiving scores in his career. He needs 11 touchdowns (would be a career high) to pass Gary Garrison and break into the top three.

JUSTIN HERBERT DIME TO KEENAN ALLEN

pic.twitter.com/bjakWDP7Pf — PFF (@PFF) October 10, 2021