Chargers Daily Links: Is the offense or defense the current strength of the team?

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Most of the spotlight for this offseason in regards to the Chargers has been on their influx of star power added to the defensive side of the ball. After the group spent the entire 2021 season performing no better than a turnstile when attempting to stop the run, it forced the hands of Tom Telesco and Brandon Staley to emphatically say, “No more.”

So far this offseason, the team has added Khalil Mack, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Austin Johnson, Troy Reeder, and Morgan Fox to it’s front seven. Now that doesn’t even count the additions of J.C. Jackson and Bryce Callahan to the secondary. That’s eight new starters and/or major contributors on one side of the ball, alone.

Despite being the strength of the team a year ago, the offense still had obvious areas for improvement. While the changes are much fewer in quantity, the move to draft both Zion Johnson and Isaiah Spiller were still needle movers. The team no longer will have replacement-level players manning the right side and there’s a legitimate NFL running back now to play second fiddle behind Austin Ekeler.

Now that the offseason additions seem to be coming to an end, I want to hear all of your thoughts on which side of the ball do you believe to be the current strength of the team heading into the 2022 regular season. Is the offense still on top? Were the team’s defensive additions more than enough to push them ahead? Let me know which side you’re picking and why below!

And now for today's links.

