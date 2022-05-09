 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Kyle Van Noy’s contract details

Van Noy’s cap hit in 2022 will be just $2.25 million.

By Michael Peterson
/ new
Buffalo Bills v&nbsp;New England Patriots Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

The details finally came out for Kyle Van Noy’s contract with the Chargers and the numbers are looking pretty good, I’d say.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Van Noy’s deal comes in with a $1.5 million base salary and a $750,000 signing bonus which means the cap hit in 2022 is just 2.25 millions. For a player that’s averaged 5.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss over his past two seasons, that’s quite the steal if he can live up to those expectations.

In fact, those numbers are even more impressive when you compare them to Uchenna Nwosu’s numbers in 2021 (five sacks, eight tackles for loss) while starting 15 games and playing full time on the edge. If Van Noy can do that while also offering off-ball snaps as well, this defense will have a much higher floor than they’ve been able to offer in quite some time.

More From Bolts From The Blue

Loading comments...