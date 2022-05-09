Kyle Van Noy’s contract details

The details finally came out for Kyle Van Noy’s contract with the Chargers and the numbers are looking pretty good, I’d say.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Van Noy’s deal comes in with a $1.5 million base salary and a $750,000 signing bonus which means the cap hit in 2022 is just 2.25 millions. For a player that’s averaged 5.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss over his past two seasons, that’s quite the steal if he can live up to those expectations.

Kyle Van Noy’s contract with the Chargers includes a $750K signing bonus and $1.5M base salary. The deal’s base value and cap hit are $2.25M.



The versatile veteran played 76.1% of the snaps for New England in 2021. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 9, 2022

In fact, those numbers are even more impressive when you compare them to Uchenna Nwosu’s numbers in 2021 (five sacks, eight tackles for loss) while starting 15 games and playing full time on the edge. If Van Noy can do that while also offering off-ball snaps as well, this defense will have a much higher floor than they’ve been able to offer in quite some time.