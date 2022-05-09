Chargers Daily Links: Monday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

I hope you all had a wonderful weekend and got some much-needed rest and relaxation. We’re coming off an exciting week that brought us two more veteran signings in cornerback Bryce Callahan and linebacker Kyle Van Noy. The hype train seems to be moving forward at full speed with no signs of slowing down and I couldn’t be more excited for the season to get here.

We’re rolling into a new week with an open thread. Feel free to use it as you please. Let me know how the recent signings are sinking in and which of the two you’re most excited about!

And now for today’s links.

