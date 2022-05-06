Kyle Van Noy on joining the Chargers: ‘A match made in heaven’

Capitalizing on the hype of his latest contract, the newest linebacker for the Chargers, Kyle Van Noy, hopped on the Pat McAfee Show to talk about the deal, his role with the Chargers, and the sky-high expectations he has for himself and the team for this upcoming season.

The two-time Super Bowl champ wasn’t short on energy, passion, and motivation during the interview as he raved and lauded about his newest team, how easy and smooth the process was to getting a deal done, and the type of legacy he wants to leave when his time in Los Angeles is all said and done.

“I looked at different teams that would actually fit my skillset. I sought out multiple teams. It happened to be the Chargers. It happened quickly and I’m very excited about it. I think it’s going to be a match made in heaven. I’m going to do everything I can to bring that championship pedigree to that team. That’s something that is within me. I’m a winner and that’s something I want to bring to the table there.”

Those words are probably music to the ears of Chargers fans who are excited to see what the versatile linebacker can do for their rising franchise. The former second-round pick just turned 31 in March but don’t let that dim your expectations for Van Noy. He’s as motivated as it gets, going as far as to tell McAfee that he wants to be remembered for his time as a Patriot, but also his time with the Chargers.

“I’ll always be a Patriot, there’s no denying that, but I’m definitely a Charger and I hope to be putting a Chargers symbol up next to the Patriots because I want to be remembered as both.”

Kyle Van Noy's euro step freezes 60, which provides Van Noy's access to 60's edge. Van Noy goes with the rip to finish with the sack. pic.twitter.com/7X5YzuAWVc — Gavino Borquez (@GavinoBorquez) May 6, 2022

Shortly after signing his contract at headquarters, Van Noy also sat down with team reporters to discuss the move to join the Chargers and his overall mindset heading into year nine of his NFL career.

“To be able to play here is a dream come true. I’m excited. I’m excited to be part of the Bolt Gang and get things going, get things rolling. We’ve got a tough division that we’re in but we’re excited for the challenge. More importantly, I’m just happy with the opportunity to keep playing going into year nine. I don’t take it for granted. Having a long conversation with coach Staley was really impactful in making my decision to come here.”

A lot of talented players have signed with the Chargers over the past few offseasons but I can’t recall any of them being as hyped and overjoyed about joining the team as Van Noy seems to be. At his age, it’s easy to assume his play will drop off in the near future, but the blazing passion he’s been displaying over the past few days makes me believe there’s something special on the horizon and he’s going to be a big part of it.