Chargers meeting with former Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy

Just a day after the Chargers officially inked cornerback Bryce Callahan, they’re meeting with another versatile veteran defender to fortifying a defense that’s received quite a facelift this offseason.

Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Bolts are meeting with former Patriots and Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy. Rapsheet notes that things are potentially going to happen fast should their meeting run smoothly.

Source: #Patriots veteran free agent LB Kyle Van Noy is meeting with the #Chargers. If all goes well, there is a good chance he signs. A potential important addition to Brandon Staley’s defense. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 5, 2022

Van Noy began his career with the Detroit Lions when they drafted him 40th overall out of BYU. He lasted two years there before being traded to the Patriots during the 2016 season. He went on to start 43 games over the next three seasons and even won himself a pair of Super Bowls. His efforts during those seasons also got him named to the Patriots All-Decade Team of the 2010s.

Following the 2019 season, Van Noy signed a four-year deal with the Dolphins to reunite with his former position coach Brian Flores in Miami. That only lasted one year as he was released in March of 2021. He then rejoined the Patriots on a two-year deal ahead of this past season, but was released one season into the deal.

In his eight year career, Van Noy has amassed 424 total tackles, 39 tackles for loss, 28.5 sacks, 26 passes defended, three interceptions, nine forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, and three defensive touchdowns. Those scores came via one pick-six and two recovered fumbles.

Kyle Van Noy with the dagger pick-six in the Patriots' win over the Falcons



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/GfJJ6PPI2Q — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 19, 2021

The addition of Van Noy essentially gives the Chargers yet another movable chess piece on defense who has played a lot of winning football in his career. He’s cut his teeth as both an off-ball linebacker and as an edge defender, both of which are areas where the Chargers can continue to get better this offseason. He posted five sacks, five tackles for loss, and one pick in eight starts this past year, his age-30 season, which mirrors the same production the Chargers got out of Uchenna Nwosu in 15 starts.

Overall, I do like this potential signing quite a bit as it brings a veteran presence to a position room that’s been needing one as of late.