3 reasons why the Chargers were the best fit for Bryce Callahan

The Chargers didn’t wait long after the draft to continue adding new players to their ever-changing roster. Despite adding two corners this past Saturday, the Chargers went and inked former Broncos and Bears cornerback Bryce Callahan on Wednesday.

The biggest story amid this signing is obviously Callahan reuniting with Brandon Staley who was with him at both of his previous stops in the NFL. In general, it’s a fantastic signing by Staley to add another veteran body to an otherwise young corner group. But what else makes this signing one of the better moves from the Chargers this offseason?

Let’s go ahead and take a look.

1.) Familiarity with the Vic Fangio defensive system

In Bryce Callahan’s six seasons at the NFL level, he has spent time with both the Bears and the Broncos. He hit the ground running in Chicago where he played under then-defensive coordinator Vic Fangio from 2015-2018. After one year apart in 2019, Callahan then reunited with Fangio in Denver where he played the past two seasons.

This past season, Staley was signing just about everyone he could that played in the secondary for the Broncos in order to fill holes on the roster caused by injuries. However, those players would never have seen the field otherwise if it wasn’t for the team’s unfortunate situation. But Callahan is obviously different. He’s a legitimate player at his position who can make his presence felt in games and those are the types of defenders the Chargers have needed to help fill out the depth on this roster.

2.) The Chargers did not have a bonafide slot corner on the roster

Before the Callahan signing, the slot defender role on the Chargers defense was going to be divided up between several defenders, mostly depending on who the opposing offensive player(s) was who line up there. Now, Callahan gives the Chargers a true-and-tried slot corner. The likes of Derwin James and J.C. Jackson should see time there as well, but this gives the team a go-to guy that helps de-clutter the situation.

Bryce Callahan appreciation post.



: CBS pic.twitter.com/kvzOJGIfaP — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 15, 2020

3.) Familiarity with a divisional rival

Lastly, Callahan coming over from the Broncos is essentially the second time in three offseasons where the Chargers snatched up a former slot corner from their divisional rival. Similar to when Chris Harris Jr. joined the Bolts, they added a veteran defender with plenty of experience playing against their notable wide receiver trio in Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, and Jerry Jeudy. That’s arguably the best receiver trio in the AFC West and being able to once again pick the brain of their former Broncos teammate will be invaluable heading into an NFL season where every match within the division is expected to be a heavyweight bout.