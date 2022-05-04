Will the Chargers regret passing on deep-threat wideout, edge rusher?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Chargers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

Two of the most-underrated needs for the Chargers heading into the 2022 NFL draft was their lack of big-time speed at the wide receiver position and a solid third-wheel to rush the passer along with Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.

Despite these needs, the Chargers passed on both in the draft entirely and settled for picking up a player at each position among their 14 undrafted free agents. However, the receiver they signed — Travon Bradford from Oregon State — is a 4.54 guy and the pass rusher Ty Shelby is, again, an undrafted player.

As it stands, Jalen Guyton will reprise his role as the team’s deep threat while 2021 fourth-rounder Chris Rumph II will be the team’s third pass rusher off the bench.

For this week’s SB Nations Reacts survey, I want to hear your thoughts on whether or not you believe the Chargers should have drafted either a speedy wideout or another edge rusher among their mid-round picks, so go ahead and fill out the short survey below!

