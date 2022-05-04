Chargers Daily Links: Seahawks to play Bucs in first ever game in Germany

Good morning, Chargers fans!

In general NFL news this morning, it was announced that the Seahawks will play the Buccaneers in the first ever NFL game to take place in Germany. It will take place November 13th at Allianz Arena, the home stadium for FC Bayern Munich, in week 10 of the regular season.

Three NFL games in London were also announced, starting with the Vikings and Saints playing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 2nd. The Giants and Packers will also play in Tottenham the following weekend on October 9th while the Broncos and Jaguars are scheduled to play in Wembley Stadium on October 30th.

I love seeing the NFL continue to expand their reach across other countries and hopefully it’s something that doesn’t ever quite stop.

And now for today’s links.

