Chargers Daily Links: Tuesday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

I hope everyone got to enjoy the heck out of their long weekend and received some much-needed rest and relaxation.

The Chargers are back today for their fourth session of OTAs, their first of three total sessions this week, joining both tomorrow and Friday. There’s still far too much time between now and training camp, but at least we’re getting to see some semblance of what this team will look like come early September.

And I gotta say, Khalil Mack in the powder blue? *chef’s kiss

Kyle Van Noy in the number eight? Primo.

Derwin James in the number three? Just feels so...Derwin.

Like you all, I’m excited to see what another week brings with this team. Let’s get after the week, huh? As always, feel free to use this thread for whatever you see fit.

And now for today’s links.

