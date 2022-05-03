Chargers to sign former Broncos CB Bryce Callahan

Even after drafting a pair of cornerbacks on day three of this year’s draft, the Chargers aren’t done building the depth of their secondary.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Chargers are expected to sign former Bears and Broncos cornerback Bryce Callahan to a one-year deal. Callahan reunites with Brandon Staley who coached outside linebackers during his time in Chicago.

Breaking: FA CB Bryce Callahan has agreed with the #Chargers on a 1-year deal, per source.



Callahan has been a very good player for both #Broncos and #Bears, recording six INTs, 194 tackles and 29 passes defensed in six NFL seasons.



Callahan plans to sign tomorrow in LA. ⚡️ — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 3, 2022

During two seasons with the Broncos, Callahan started 16 games of 22 played. He totaled 71 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack, nine passes defended, and two picks. During four seasons with the Bears, the former undrafted fee agent picked off four passes to go with 13 tackles for loss, four sacks, and 20 pass breakups.

Callahan is coming off a down 2021 season in comparison to the prior four-year stretch from 2017-2020. He posted a career-best overall grade of 84.1 in 2020 with another high mark in coverage with a 86.7. This past season, his overall grade was a career-low 60.0 which was unsurprisingly knocked by his abysmal 28.3 grade in run defense. However, that looks more like a fluke than something we should be concerned about.

Overall, this is an excellent signing to add a cheap veteran to a group that needed to build quality depth following last season’s unfortunate injury luck. Now, the Chargers can afford a few injuries knowing they won’t be forced to sign people off the street.

Big fan of this signing.