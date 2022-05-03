Chargers Daily Links: Grade the 2022 Draft Class

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Alright, so we’ve had a couple days to marinate and sleep on this year’s draft class. Compared to Saturday night, some of the team’s selections may seem a bit better this morning. On the other hand, some may have soured during that time span, as well.

Today, I simply want you all to hand a letter grade to the Chargers’ 2022 draft class along with an explanation for said grade you believe it deserves. If you’d like, go ahead and throw in your favorite/least favorite picks, too. I’m interested to see how everyone’s opinions have changed.

I guess I’ll kick things off by giving this class a solid B+.

Picking Zion Johnson in the first wasn’t as sexy as we all would have wanted, but adding any elite offensive lineman prospect to the team is still a huge plus in my eyes. The JT Woods pick still seems like a reach, but after seeing some high praise for the pick (and fit) by several draft analysts I hold much respect for, I softened my stance a bit. If — and it’s a big if right now — he can really “unlock” Derwin James, then I’ll eat all my negative words on the matter.

Isaiah Spiller was good value in a vacuum but we’ll have to wait and see if he hits the ground running or if his athletic testing comes back to bite him. Otito Ogbonnia and Jamaree Salyer were excellent adds so big plusses for me. Picking back-to-back defensive backs that I’ve never heard was odd, but if they like their traits, I guess those late pick can simply be seen as getting a jump on your UDFA pool.

Lastly, I love the Zander Horvath pick. Big man who can tote the rock, catch the football, and play special teams? I think this pick will continue to look better and better as time goes on.

And now for today's links.

