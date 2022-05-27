Chargers agree to terms with OG Zion Johnson

The Chargers have finally made things official with Zion Johnson as the team and their 2022 first-round pick have agreed to terms on his rookie contract. He becomes the sixth draft pick from this year’s class to sign his contract, leaving only third-round safety JT Woods and fourth-round running back Isaiah Spiller left unsigned.

Still needing plenty of help up front, the Bolts selected Johnson with the 17th-overall pick, landing their plug-and-play right guard who should remain a fixture up front for the foreseeable future. The 2021 First-Team All-American began his college career at FCS Davidson where he spent two seasons before transferring upwards to Boston College. He immediately became an impact player for BC en route to being named a Second-Team All-ACC selection in 2019 and a third-team selection in 2020. In all, the native of Bowie, Maryland started 49-of-58 games in college at both Boston College and Davidson.