AFC West is currently the betting favorite to win Super Bowl LVII

As it stands, if you haven’t been spoon-fed enormous amounts of hype surrounding the stacked AFC West, then you likely live under a boulder somewhere in the middle of nowhere. The massive additions brought in to the addition has been widely touched on and it’s looking like we’re about to have one of the wildest seasons in the NFL in recent memory.

I mean, a short list of the superstars that are now in the division would include Khalil Mack, J.C. Jackson, Chandler Jones, Russell Wilson, and Davante Adams. Again, that’s just a short list.

Of course after knowing all of this, it should be no surprise that the AFC West is currently the betting favorite to win this year’s Super Bowl, according to the fine folks at DraftKings Sportsbook.

As of now, the AFC West as +350 odds to have one of its’ four teams go all the way. The AFC East and NFC West are tied for second with +450 odds while the AFC North is in fourth with +550.

For full list of odds, check the screenshot below.

The Bills and Rams are far-and-away the favorites for the AFC West and NFC West, respectively. The AFC North should have a handful of contenders with the Bengals, Ravens, and Browns.

I think the biggest surprise with the odds is the AFC South in a distant last place. I know it hosts the Texans and Jaguars, but the Colts and Titans have been two of the most consistent teams in the league in recent years. Maybe I’m crazy, but that just seems a bit odd.

Do any of these odds surprise you? How would you change them, if at all? Let me know in the comments below.

