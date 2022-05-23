Chargers Daily Links: What has been your favorite move by the Chargers this offseason?

Good morning, Chargers fans!

This morning, we’re kicking off a new week by discussing our favorite moves made by the Chargers this offseason. Whether it’s one of the team’s stellar additions during free agency or one of their eight draft picks this year, I want to hear all of your picks.

For me, it’s hard not to pick the addition of Khalil Mack. Yeah, yeah, there are some that think the Chargers are getting a washed version of Mack, but I just don’t see how that’s based in much fact. The guy has failed to play 16 games in a season just twice in his career. The first year he did not, he still started 13 games and the second year was 2021 where he posted six sacks and six tackles for loss in seven starts.

History would tell us he’s much more likely to play a full season and post great numbers than he is to be injured and end up a bust in Los Angeles.

Mack’s presence also gives the team a true bookend to Bosa, something the team hasn’t had for almost half a decade. Uchenna Nwosu was “fine” as a starter last year, but the prior few seasons with Melvin Ingram were far from what many would expect them to have been. Heck, in Ingram’s final season with the Chargers, he posted zero sacks and zero tackles for loss while making a fully-guaranteed $14 million.

After that debacle, the addition of Mack is just such an easy choice for me as the team’s best move. Signing J.C. Jackson is a close second, but the idea of Mack terrorizing opposing quarterbacks just gets the blood pumping much faster for me.

Now it’s your turn. Let me know which moves tops your list in the comments below!

