Chargers finalize Saints exhibition, joint practices dates with Cowboys

This week, the Chargers finalized a few of the missing details from this year’s preseason schedule as they gave us the official date for the team’s third exhibition game against the Saints while also finalizing the dates for their joint practices alongside the Cowboys.

In the preseason finale, the Chargers will travel to New Orleans on August 27th to face the Saints. That game is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. PT and is the ninth time these teams will meet in the month of August.

it's PRE SZZNNNNNN



we're set. — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 19, 2022

As for the week leading up to their second preseason tilt, the Chargers will host the Cowboys for joint practices on Wednesday, August 17th and Thursday, August 18th at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa. Last season, the Chargers hosted the 49ers in joint practices which was the first team other than the Saints to be hosted since 2016.

All three preseason games will be televised on CBS.