The Lightning Round Podcast #270: Chargers 2022 Draft Class Recap

Garrett and Jamie discuss all the Chargers selections during the 2022 NFL Draft The picks in order were:
- Round 1: No. 17 – OG Zion Johnson, Boston College
- Round 3: No. 79 – DB JT Woods, Baylor
- Round 4: No. 123 – RB Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
- Round 5: No. 160 – DT Otito Ogbonnia, UCLA
- Round 6: No. 195 – OG Jamaree Salyer, Georgia
- Round 6: No. 214 – CB Ja’Sir Taylor, Wake Forest
- Round 7: No. 236 – CB Deane Leonard, Ole Miss
- Round 7: No. 260 – FB Zander Horvath, Purdue
The guys talk about the series of events that unfolded for these Chargers selections and breakdown each player and their fit with the team heading into the season. Once they go through all the picks they discuss the team’s overall draft philosophy and what the plan is going forward. Once they wrap up the good and the bad from the draft, Garrett and Jamie give their overall grades for the Chargers draft haul and answer some remaining questions post-draft.
