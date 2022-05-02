The Lightning Round Podcast #270: Chargers 2022 Draft Class Recap

Garrett and Jamie discuss all the Chargers selections during the 2022 NFL Draft The picks in order were:

Round 1: No. 17 – OG Zion Johnson, Boston College

Round 3: No. 79 – DB JT Woods, Baylor

Round 4: No. 123 – RB Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

Round 5: No. 160 – DT Otito Ogbonnia, UCLA

Round 6: No. 195 – OG Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

Round 6: No. 214 – CB Ja’Sir Taylor, Wake Forest

Round 7: No. 236 – CB Deane Leonard, Ole Miss

Round 7: No. 260 – FB Zander Horvath, Purdue

The guys talk about the series of events that unfolded for these Chargers selections and breakdown each player and their fit with the team heading into the season. Once they go through all the picks they discuss the team’s overall draft philosophy and what the plan is going forward. Once they wrap up the good and the bad from the draft, Garrett and Jamie give their overall grades for the Chargers draft haul and answer some remaining questions post-draft.

