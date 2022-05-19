Chargers vs. Chiefs named a top-5 primetime game of 2022

The Chargers capitalized on the hype around the 2022 NFL draft by announcing their week two matchups with the Chiefs which is set to kickoff this year’s Thursday Night Football slate. Being one of the earliest primetime games on the schedule, more than just the eyes of the Chargers fan base will be on this game throughout the remainder of the offseason.

In fact, this matchup has the NFL landscape so excited that the folks over at NFL.com ranked it as the second-best primetime on the entire 2022 schedule. It came up behind only Bills-Rams in the season opener, while raking ahead of Packers-Bills in week eight, Bengals-Ravens in week five, and Rams-Packers in week 15.

The Chargers have split the past two season series with the Chiefs, most-recently with Kansas City taking a 34-28 road victory inside SoFi Stadium. Earlier in week three of last year, the Chargers managed to come out of Arrowhead with a 30-24 victory thanks to a bit of fourth-down magic.