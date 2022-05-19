Chargers Daily Links: Chargers break ground on new headquarters, team facility in El Segundo

Good morning, Chargers fans!

As most of you likely saw on Wednesday, the Chargers officially broke ground out in El Segundo, the future for the team’s corporate headquarters and new team facility. Tom Telesco and Brandon Staley were joined by Justin Herbert and Derwin James during the event before mingling with fans, children, and other members of the community who came out to witness them symbolically stick shovels in a sandbox.

oh no!! our ground!! it's breaking!! pic.twitter.com/pMjj68PhJI — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 18, 2022

It’ll be roughly two years before the project is done. When it is, the Chargers will once again be at the forefront of NFL franchises in terms of both the stadium they play in on Sundays and the facility at which they get their work done all year-round.

