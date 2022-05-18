Chargers sign former Rams DL Morgan Fox

The Chargers just brought in another familiar face for Brandon Staley’s defense.

According to his agent David Canter, the Bolts are bringing in former Rams and Panthers defensive lineman Morgan Fox. Fox played the first four years of his NFL career with the Rams before signing with the Panthers as a free agent prior to the 2021 season.

In Fox’s last season with the Rams — where he played under then-defensive coordinator Staley — he recorded a career-high eight tackles for loss and six sacks in 16 games while only starting two contests. Without Staley, Fox’s production saw a hit in 2021 as he notched just two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in nine starts.

At 6’3 and 260 pounds, Fox has mainly played along the interior despite being a bit undersized. This past season, Fox played 408 of his 561 defensive snaps (72 percent) while lined up between the tackles. All but one of the other 153 snaps (27 percent) came on the edge, or outside the tackle. With the Chargers, Fox’s role should remain the same as he provides one more body along the interior with great familiarity for Staley’s defense.

Another great signing by the Bolts this offseason.