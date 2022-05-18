Chargers Daily Links: XFL games to broadcast on ESPN, other platforms owned by Disney

Good morning, Chargers fans!

On Tuesday, the XFL agreed to a multiyear deal with the Walt Disney Co. for broadcasting rights to the league. Starting in February of 2023, the XFL will air every one of their 40 regular-season games, playoff games, and title game on ESPN and other Disney-owned platforms.

“This is a definitive moment for the XFL and the beginning of an incredible, long-term partnership for the league, building on my longstanding, very successful legacy relationship I’ve had with Disney throughout my career.” - Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

This past February, Johnson and his fellow co-owners also reached a partnership with the NFL that will focus on innovation programs to better protect players and their health.

The league is expected to kickoff on February 18th, 2023.

