Chargers claim OG Zack Bailey off waivers

The Chargers finally landed another offensive lineman off waivers as they snagged offensive guard Zack Bailey who was most recently waived by the Commanders. The move was first reported by Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus.

The 28-year old Bailey has been on a handful of teams through his first three seasons in the NFL. After signing as an undrafted free agent with the Buccaneers in 2019, he also spent a short stint with the Vikings near the end of 2020 before landing in Washington this past season.

The 6’5, 315-pound lineman played collegiately at South Carolina where he started 38 games for the Gamecocks over his four-year career. In total, he saw time in 46 games, including as a true freshman in 2015. Following his senior season, the 2018 Second-Team All-SEC pick was invited to participate in both the 2019 NFL Combine and the 2019 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Bailey’s addition is likely nothing more than the team filling out the roster prior to training camp. With the Chargers drafting a pair of guards this past month, Bailey is most certainly a longshot to make the final roster.