18 former Chargers will get revenge games in 2022

It may just be me, but the concept of revenge games for NFL players (games against a former team) seems to be rising in popularity. In a sport where every player is trying to find that extra edge over their opponent, there’s not much more motivating than the thought of proving to your former employer that it was a massive mistake to let you go.

Last year, the Chargers didn’t have the best record in these games. Guys like Melvin Gordon (Broncos), Desmond King (Texans), and Melvin Ingram (Chiefs) all got the opportunity to hand their former team a loss. Overall they went 3-5 against teams with a former player on their roster, including a loss to each of their AFC West rivals.

This year, the Chargers have another tough revenge game schedule that will once again run through the entire AFC West while adding games against the Browns and Colts. While there are a pair of “layup” games against the Jaguars and Texans, it’s overall a fairly tough group of teams.

But of course, expectations are even higher for this team in year two under Brandon Staley.

Here’s the entire 2022 revenge schedule along with each former Chargers player (that I could find) on that opponent’s roster. If I missed any — sometimes a former UDFA or comparable — let me know in the comments below.

Week 1/13: Las Vegas Raiders

Edge rusher Kyler Fackrell

Wide receiver Tyron Johnson

Linebacker Denzel Perryman

Safety Roderic Teamer

Jacoby Brissett shook Johnathan Abram out of his shoes.



... and then he got blasted by Denzel Perryman.pic.twitter.com/ST0blmAQWq — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 26, 2021

Week 2/11: Kansas City Chiefs

Defensive tackle Cortez Broughton

Running Back Derrick Gore

Week 6/18: Denver Broncos

Running back Melvin Gordon

Week 3: Jacksonville Jaguars

Safety Rayshawn Jenkins

Week 4: Houston Texans

Cornerback Desmond King

Week 5: Cleveland Browns

Defensive end Isaac Rochell

Week 7: Seattle Seahawks

Edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu

Week 9: Atlanta Falcons

Cornerback Casey Hayward Jr.

Kicker Younghoe Koo

CASEY HAYWARD REVENGE GAME

pic.twitter.com/8bv8RI4jWv — PFF (@PFF) January 10, 2022

Week 10: San Francisco 49ers

Cornerback Jason Verrett

Week 12: Arizona Cardinals

Tight end Stephen Anderson

Week 16: Indianapolis Colts