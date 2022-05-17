 clock menu more-arrow no yes

18 former Chargers will get revenge games in 2022

Let’s hope the Chargers have a better record in these games in 2022.

By Michael Peterson
NFL: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It may just be me, but the concept of revenge games for NFL players (games against a former team) seems to be rising in popularity. In a sport where every player is trying to find that extra edge over their opponent, there’s not much more motivating than the thought of proving to your former employer that it was a massive mistake to let you go.

Last year, the Chargers didn’t have the best record in these games. Guys like Melvin Gordon (Broncos), Desmond King (Texans), and Melvin Ingram (Chiefs) all got the opportunity to hand their former team a loss. Overall they went 3-5 against teams with a former player on their roster, including a loss to each of their AFC West rivals.

This year, the Chargers have another tough revenge game schedule that will once again run through the entire AFC West while adding games against the Browns and Colts. While there are a pair of “layup” games against the Jaguars and Texans, it’s overall a fairly tough group of teams.

But of course, expectations are even higher for this team in year two under Brandon Staley.

Here’s the entire 2022 revenge schedule along with each former Chargers player (that I could find) on that opponent’s roster. If I missed any — sometimes a former UDFA or comparable — let me know in the comments below.

Week 1/13: Las Vegas Raiders

  • Edge rusher Kyler Fackrell
  • Wide receiver Tyron Johnson
  • Linebacker Denzel Perryman
  • Safety Roderic Teamer

Week 2/11: Kansas City Chiefs

  • Defensive tackle Cortez Broughton
  • Running Back Derrick Gore

Week 6/18: Denver Broncos

  • Running back Melvin Gordon

Week 3: Jacksonville Jaguars

  • Safety Rayshawn Jenkins

Week 4: Houston Texans

  • Cornerback Desmond King

Week 5: Cleveland Browns

  • Defensive end Isaac Rochell

Week 7: Seattle Seahawks

  • Edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu

Week 9: Atlanta Falcons

  • Cornerback Casey Hayward Jr.
  • Kicker Younghoe Koo

Week 10: San Francisco 49ers

  • Cornerback Jason Verrett

Week 12: Arizona Cardinals

  • Tight end Stephen Anderson

Week 16: Indianapolis Colts

  • Cornerback Brandon Facyson
  • Cornerback Tony Brown

