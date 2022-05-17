The Lightning Round Podcast #271: Chargers Win/Loss Predictions

The Chargers recently released their schedule in the coolest way possible, so now that we know who the Chargers are playing this year the Lightning Round Podcast goes game by game to predict wins and losses for the 2022 season. They talk about the moves each of the Chargers opponents made this offseason and how they stack up in their matchups. Lastly, they give the Chargers season win total and whether or not they believe they will make the playoffs this season.

