Chargers Daily Links: Melvin Ingram is signing with the Dolphins

On Sunday, NFL analyst Jordan Schulz reported that the three-time Pro Bowler and former Chargers first-round pick, Melvin Ingram, signed a contract to join the Dolphins.

After the Chargers chose not to re-sign Ingram, the three-time Pro Bowler spent time with both the Steelers and Chiefs during the 2021 season. He ended the season with four sacks and helped the Kansas City defense put on a notable performance to end the regular season and push into the playoffs.

If Ingram sticks with the Dolphins all year, he’ll face the Chargers in a revenge game at SoFi Stadium on December 11th.

