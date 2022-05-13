Chargers sign 5 2022 draft picks

The Los Angeles Chargers have signed a large chunk of their 2022 draft class, signing all 5 of their 5th, 6th and 7th round picks.

we’ve signed 5 members of the 2022 draft class — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 13, 2022

Fifth round pick, UCLA defensive lineman, Otito Ogbonnia, sixth round picks Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer and Wake Forest defensive back Ja’Sir Taylor, and seventh round picks Mississippi defensive back Deane Leonard and Purdue fullback Zander Horvath all signing their contracts with the Chargers as the team begin Phase 2 of offseason workouts.

The Chargers still have 3 draft picks left to sign, however if recent history is a good guide, they should all be signed here shortly with no holdouts expected.

It is important for these players to sign early so they can participate in as much of the offseason program as possible. These day 3 draft picks already have an uphill battle for playing time, and 6th and 7th round picks aren’t even really a lock to make the roster, so getting their contracts signed and getting out on the practice field is a great way to give themselves the best chance to make the roster and get playing time.