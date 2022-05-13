Taking a deeper look at the Chargers 2022 Schedule

The 2022 NFL Schedule dropped last night and, as usual, the Los Angeles Chargers’ social media team absolutely killed the schedule reveal video. I’ve watched it at least a dozen times, but just like I took a deeper look at that video to find easter eggs, we should take a look at the actual schedule to see what interesting nuggets it holds as well.

The Chargers will open the season at home vs the Las Vegas Raiders. This will be a very exciting rematch of the week 18 game in Vegas from last season that may have been the most exciting game of the last decade. In addition to that, somehow this is the first time in Chargers history they will host the Raiders in a season opener.

With Davante Adams joining the already very talented Raiders receiving crew, this game will be an immediate test of the Chargers new and improved defense.

Week 2 brings another 1st when the Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for the first Thursday Night Football game on Amazon Prime Video.

The bye week comes in week 8, not quite halfway through the season, however the Chargers will have taken care of half of their divisional games prior to the bye week this year.

The Chargers will spend a full month away from Sofi Stadium in October and November. In week 7, they take on the Seattle Seahawks at home on October 23rd, followed by the Bye Week and road games at the Atlanta Falcons and at the San Francisco 49ers before finally coming back home to LA for week 11 to take on the Chiefs on November 20th.

We will be able to catch the Chargers in prime time at least 5 times this season: Week 2 for Thursday Night Football at the Chiefs, Week 6 for Monday Night Football vs the Denver Broncos, Week 10 at the San Francisco 49ers for Sunday Night Football, then back to back in Weeks 16 and 17 at the Indianapolis Colts on Monday December 26th and vs the LA Rams on Sunday January 1st.

The only true cold weather game the Chargers have this year is the final game of the season in Denver against the Broncos which will be on either January 7th or 8th.

Beyond the week 1 rematch vs the Raiders, there are a few other games with interesting storylines as well:

Week 3 vs the Jaguars the Chargers will see a few familiar faces with Rayshawn Jenkins at Safety for the Jags, as well as former head coach Mike McCoy currently serving as the Jaguars QB Coach.

Week 4 vs the Houston Texans, the Chargers have a chance to get revenge and get a little pride back after the embarrassing loss to the Texans in Week 16 of last season.

Week 12 at the Arizona Cardinals features a matchup of the last 2 QBs to win Offensive Rookie of the Year between Kyler Murray and Justin Herbert.

Week 14 vs the Miami Dolphins pits Justin Herbert vs Tua Tagovailoa who is now partnered up with an old nemesis, WR Tyreek Hill.

The Chargers only have 2 “early” games in the Eastern timezone this year, both in the 1st half of the season. They also have a favorable travel schedule in the back half of the year, with only one game outside the Pacific timezone in weeks 10-15 as well as being at home for 3 of their final 5 games.