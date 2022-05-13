Top 3 games on the Chargers 2022 schedule

The Chargers start the 2022 schedule with two-straight matchups against AFC West opponents. They get a small break in weeks three and four as they face a pair of AFC South opponents but then each week is pretty much a dog fight from there on out.

In fact, I’d argue that the hardest part of the schedule for the Chargers is the entire second half of the year. They’ll face six teams that made the playoffs a year ago among their final nine games, as well as tilts with the Colts (9-8), Dolphins (9-8), and the Broncos (8-9).

You want to talk about a tough stretch? That’s about as tough as it comes.

But we’re not here to talk about the tough games. I’m here to give you all my top three games on the 2022 schedule that I’ll have circled in my finest red pen. All three of these games will go a long way in showing us what type of team this group is while potentially being some of the most entertaining matchups the NFL has to offer this season.

Let’s go ahead and get into it. shall we?

3.) Raiders vs. Chargers - Week One

What more could you ask for here? The Chargers were handed a stellar opportunity to kickoff a new season on a tremendous foot by hosting the Raiders inside SoFi Stadium. I mean, how many times does a team get granted an immediate opportunity to earn revenge against a divisional opponent who ended their season at the precipice of the playoffs?

Both of these teams got a lot better this offseason and it’s a magnificent thing that neither have to wait long to see who came out of the offseason as the better squad.

2.) Chargers vs. Chiefs - Week Two

I cannot stress enough how important the first two games of this season will be.

After opening at home with the Raiders, the Chargers will then travel to Arrowhead to face the Chiefs in the first Thursday Night Football game of the season. These two games could go a long way in deciding whether or not this team has a successful second season under Brandon Staley as it’ll be quite the task to climb out of not just an 0-2 hole to begin the year, but an 0-2 record in the uber-competitive AFC West.

Luckily this Chargers team will be just a year removed from beating the Chiefs on their own turf. They know what it takes, so it’s up to them to go out there and do it again.

1.) Rams vs. Chargers - Week 18

While the games within the AFC West are all worth placing somewhere on a list such as this, I just couldn’t help but put this game as my top game from the 2022 schedule.

The Chargers haven’t faced the Rams since the 2018 season when both teams dueled in the L.A. Coliseum. The Rams won that one handedly but that was also a completely different Chargers team. Yes, they went 12-4 and made it to the divisional round of the playoffs, but I’d argue this team is much more talented across the board.

Coming in week 17, this game could have some playoff implications on the line. However, I would probably bet it will mean a lot more for the Chargers than the Rams that late in the year. Up to this point, the Rams would be mostly through playing in a weakened NFC West while the Chargers would be through five games of their all-star division. Chances are the Bolts will be fighting to keep a playoff spot here as opposed to the Rams being in a similar position.

Either way, it’s going to be a star-studded event under the lights with some bragging rights on the line between two teams who share the greatest stadium in the league. The atmosphere is going to be absolutely electric (pun intended).