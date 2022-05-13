Chargers Daily Links: Bolts ace schedule reveal with incredible ‘anime’ intro

Good morning, Chargers fans!

The Chargers unveiled their 2022 schedule on Thursday night in one of the best ways I would have never expected them to go.

They did it by creating a video akin to an intro for an anime series and boy, let me tell you, this was ART.

Should we REALLY make our schedule release video an anime?



yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/A0TvmYJUOQ — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 13, 2022

The entire thing is absolutely stacked with easter eggs from some of the best anime in existent and if you happen to be an avid watcher yourself, this was probably one of the cooler things you’ve ever seen in your life. Even if you aren’t a fan of the genre, there’s still plenty to enjoy about the video, including some hilarious cameos from other players and famous faces from around the NFL.

This morning, I really just want to hear all of your thoughts on the schedule video. I was losing my mind over it last night (in a good way) and want to know if anyone else had an extremely positive reaction to it, as well.

So let me know what you all think in below and feel free to throw out any and all other thoughts you may have regarding this year’s schedule.

And now for today’s links.

