Chargers to host Raiders in 2022 season opener

We’re just under two hours away from the official schedule release for the entire 2022 NFL schedule, but we all just got a bit of an appetizer as the league released the entire week one schedule.

After much anticipation, the Chargers will open the new season by hosting the Raiders at SoFi Stadium, the very last team to step onto the field with the Bolts back in January in what ended up being an instant classic between the divisional rivals.

In that game, the Chargers were almost willed into the playoffs single-handedly on the back of quarterback Justin Herbert. The second-year phenom completed six-straight passes on fourth down to lead his team into overtime before falling 35-32.

For those Chargers fans who couldn’t wait to get their next shot at the Raiders, you luckily won’t have to wait long at all.

The game is currently set to kickoff at 1:25 p.m. PT.

As for the rest of the AFC west, the Chiefs are opening on the road against the Cardinals while the Broncos are in Seattle to face Russell Wilson’s former team on the very first Sunday Night Football of the season.