Chargers 2022 NFL schedule release: Dates, times, primetime games and more

Schedule release day for the entire NFL is finally here. The league did their best to milk the event for everything that it had, but today is finally the day we get all the details. No more leaks or teasers. It’s the whole dang thing.

The Chargers didn’t get much in the way of reveals over the past few days as the only real “early” confirmed matchup for the Bolts is their week two game against the Chiefs to kickoff the year’s Thursday Night Football slate. Other than that, just some loose rumors from unverified Twitter accounts.

But enough waiting. Here is the complete 2022 schedule for the Chargers, including four primetime games:

Week 1: Raiders @ Chargers

Week 2: Chargers @ Chiefs (Thursday Night Football)

Week 3: Jaguars @ Chargers

Week 4: Chargers @ Texans

Week 5: Chargers @ Cleveland

Week 6: Broncos @ Chargers (Monday Night Football)

Week 7: Seahawks @ Chargers

Bye

Week 9: Chargers @ Falcons

Week 10: Chargers @ 49ers (Sunday Night Football)

Week 11: Chiefs @ Chargers

Week 12: Chargers @ Cardinals

Week 13: Chargers @ Raiders

Week 14: Dolphins @ Chargers

Week 15: Titans @ Chargers

Week 16: Chargers @ Colts

Week 17: Rams @ Chargers (Sunday Night Football)

Week 18: Chargers @ Broncos

The NFL did a phenomenal job pairing the Chargers with excellent opponents in primetime. Their first two come against divisional opponent’s in the Chiefs and Broncos while their final two are against in-state rivals, the 49ers and the Rams.

Per Draftkings Sportsbook, the Chargers’ over/under for wins this season is currently set at 10. The Bolts also have the second-best odds to win the AFC West at +230, sitting only behind the Chiefs at +165.