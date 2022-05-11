Chargers sign first 2022 draft pick, inking sixth-round OL Jamaree Salyer

The first of the Chargers’ eight 2022 draft picks has reportedly signed his rookie deal, according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson. Salyer’s contract is a four-year deal worth up to $3.835 million, including a signing bonus of $175,932.

Salyer will earn an annual salary of $705,000, $870,000, $985,000, and $1.1 million, respectively.

Four-year deal, $3.835 million, $175,932 signing bojnus, salaries of $705,000, $870,000, $985,000 and $1.1 million — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 11, 2022

Salyer was the team’s first pick of two in this year’s sixth round. Somehow, someway, the starting left tackle for the 2021 college football playoff champions managed to slip all the way down, despite most analysts viewing him as a third or even second-round pick.

In the NFL, Salyer is expected to make the transition to guard from tackle. At 6’4 and 320 pounds, he’s got the size to play anywhere along the line and that’s close to being exactly what he did for the Bulldogs. Aside from center, Salyer saw snaps at all other positions at one point or another. In the immediate, expect Salyer to compete for the team’s “swing” lineman role, similar to the way Brandon Staley brought in Senio Kelemete for “heavy” packages during short-yardage situations.