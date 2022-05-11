Which position do the Chargers still need to address before training camp?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Chargers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

After hitting on several needs during the 2022 draft, the Chargers followed that by signing a pair of veteran players at two other positions that could have benefited from more experience in the room.

Now, with the remainder of the offseason out in front of them, there’s still plenty of time to add one more piece to an already-killer offseason. For this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey, I would love for you all to tell me, of the three positions listed, which one would you like to see the team address prior to the start of camp.

I listed right tackle for obvious reasons, tight end due to the team not having a true “Y” that can do it all at a high level, and inside linebacker because I’m not sold on the top trio of Drue Tranquill, Kenneth Murray, and Troy Reeder.

So go ahead and let me know how you all feel!

