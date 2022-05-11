Chargers Daily Links: Wednesday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

The NFL’s official schedule release is set for tomorrow evening around 5:00 p.m. PT. Following some loose pageantry from the league to turn the release into a week-long event (not a fan), we’re finally getting the entire 2022 slate.

Up to this point, the only game we know of for the Chargers is their week two matchup on Thursday Night Football with the Chiefs at Arrowhead. Since they’re on the road in week two, it’s safe to assume they’ll begin the season at home. Like the Chiefs, who reportedly are starting the year with the Texans (link below), here’s to hoping the Bolts also get themselves an easier matchup to kickoff the new year.

As usual, use this open thread however you see fit. With the schedule release tomorrow, I’m sure there’s plenty to discuss and look forward to in regards to tomorrow!

And now for today’s links.

What you need to know about the 2022 schedule release (Chargers.com)

Tom Telesco recaps the 2022 NFL draft (Chargers.com)

Bold predictions for the Chargers’ 2022 draft class (Bolt Beat)

The Chiefs are reportedly playing the Texans in week one before matchup with the Bolts (Bolt Beat)

Josh Lambo is suing the Jaguars for misconduct (ESPN)

The home of running back Mike Davis was robbed this past weekend (ESPN)

2022 strength of schedule for all 32 teams (CBS Sports)

The Cowboys will play the Packers in week 10 (NFL.com)

The NFL’s 2022 All-Paid team (NFL.com)

Tom Brady will be FOX Sports’ #1 analyst following retirement (Pro Football Talk)