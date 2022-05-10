Kyle Van Noy, Gerald Everett highlight Chargers’ newest jersey numbers

The Chargers finally dropped the updated jersey numbers for all of the new players who joined the team this offseason — and some new old ones, as well — so you know we had to keep you all in the loop on this extremely exciting content.

With the recent changes to the NFL’s rules regarding positions and eligible jersey numbers, we’ve gotten some fun combination as of late. Last year gave us Kenneth Murray and his #9, along 2021 rookie Josh Palmer and his #5. This year, a couple veteran additions to the team , who have never worn single-digit numbers in their careers, finally made the switch with their new team.

Let’s go ahead and take a look at all the new numbers we’ll be seeing on the field in 2022!

2022 Draft Class

SAF JT Woods - #22

RB Isaiah Spiller - #28

CB Deane Leonard - #33

CB Ja’Sir Taylor - #36

FB Zander Horvath - #45

OL Jamaree Salyer - #68

OL Zion Johnson - #77

DT Oito Ogbonnia - #93

Free Agents

TE Gerald Everett - #7

LB Kyle Van Noy - #8

CB Bryce Callahan - #23

LB Troy Reeder - #42

Undrafted Free Agents

Jason McCourt - #1

Brandon Peters - #1

Leddie Brown - #35

CB Brandon Sebastian - #38

RB Kevin Marks Jr. - #39

SAF Raheem Layne - #41

TE Stone Smartt - #48

SAF Skyler Thomas - #48

LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams - #58

EDGE Ty Shelby - #59

OL Isaac Weaver - #60

OL Andrew Trainer - #62

TE Erik Krommenhoek - #84

WR Travon Bradford - #86