Jim Trotter will be rooting for Justin Herbert this season

In just two years as a professional football player, Justin Herbert has done a lot. Whether it’s setting franchise and NFL records, completing a plethora of dazzling and dang-near impossible passes, or simply showing the ability to will his team to victory on a week-to-week basis.

It’s for all of these reasons that, somehow, a quarterback for a team that hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2018 is all of a sudden one of the league’s brightest and most-entertaining stars. Similar to his predecessor Philip Rivers, Herbert has quickly become one of the most well-liked and respected players in the NFL.

So it’s no surprise that NFL Network’s Jim Trotter listed Herbert within his latest article on people (coaches/players) from each team that he’ll personally be rooting for when the 2022 regular season arrives.

“Statistically speaking, his first two seasons surpassed those of many all-time greats,” said Brooks. “The thought of him displaying his talents on the postseason stage makes the heart race.”

So many across the media and NFL landscape share this same sentiment. Herbert is must-see football and the Chargers failing to push into the postseason was one of the biggest disappointment of the entire year. If and when Herbert rightfully reaches the playoffs, expect the viewership numbers to skyrocket into another hemisphere.

For those who may be curious about the players picked for the rest of the AFC West, Brooks picked Bradley Chubb for the Broncos, Eric Bieniemy for the Chiefs, and Derek Carr for the Raiders.