Chargers Winners and Losers following Day 3 of the NFL Draft

Capping off our winners/losers series from this year’s NFL draft, we’ve got handful of players whose 2022 seasons were most-certainly affected by the Chargers’ decisions on Saturday. Whether that was in a positive or negative manner, there’s definitely some players who are either feeling a bit more, or less, heat than they were 24 hours ago.

Let’s go ahead and get into it.

Stock Up

EDGE Chris Rumph

Even after the Chargers added Khalil Mack to their group of edge rushers, the Chargers still needed a solid third-wheel to complete their rotation. After failing to sign one in free agency up to this point, the Bolts also passed on drafting one, meaning that Rumph is now in the driver’s seat to be their EDGE3. The only other bodies in the room are former off-ball linebacker Emeke Egbule, Jamal Davis II, and 2022 UDFA Ty Shelby, so here’s to hoping Rumph hit the weight room hard this offseason.

Chris Rumph II is so slippery and quick.

Evades the H-Back and pulling guard to get in the backfield. pic.twitter.com/N6fG5He9d9 — Gavino Borquez (@GavinoBorquez) December 6, 2021

WR Jalen Guyton

Another underrated need for the Chargers this offseason was a speedy wide receiver that could threaten defenses over the top, as well as someone they could scheme up YAC yards for. The Bolts ended up passing on this need, which means Guyton isn’t expected to lose many snaps on offense to anyone other than 2021 third-round Josh Palmer. For now, it looks like Guyton’s role in 2022 will remain unchanged from a season ago.

HERBERT TO JALEN GUYTON



204 YDs & 2 TDs already for Herbert



(via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/YVB0dhZtF6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 12, 2021

Stock Down

CB Tevaughn Campbell

The Chargers drafted a pair of cornerbacks with two of their four picks spread across the sixth and seventh rounds. Sixth-rounder Ja’Sir Taylor played in 62 career games at Wake Forest and offers special teams value. Seventh-rounder Deane Leonard has great size to go with elite sub 4.40 speed. While both weren’t highly-regarded prospects by any means, two additional bodies fighting for spots after the team’s top three corners isn’t a good sign for anyone other than the aforementioned trio.

RBs Josh Kelley/Larry Rountree

After just two years of Kelley and one of Rountree, the Chargers were once again ready to spend a mid-round pick on another ball-carrier to hopefully fill their RB2 role. Isaiah Spiller was regarded by many as one of the top backs who was predicted to go as high as the second round. He’s a complete player that already looks like the part of a perfect complement to Austin Ekeler. His skillset will allow the offense to continue marching, no matter who’s in the game, without giving up much in the way of talent.

I still expect there to be a competition for the team’s RB3 spot and the addition of two other UDFA backs should make that battle one of the more interesting situations heading into training camp.