Former Rams LB Troy Reeder signs with Chargers

After the Chargers allowed starting linebacker Kyzir White to walk in free agency, the position group immediately became one of the shallowest and least-talented on the roster. Add in Kenneth Murray’s offseason ankle surgery that sets him back even further into his rehabilitation for this upcoming season and you’ve got a serious problem brewing.

But on Saturday afternoon, the Brandon Staley brought in a familiar face as the Chargers signed former Rams linebacker Troy Reeder. The move was first reported by Mike Kaye of Pro Football Network.

Reeder has spent the past three seasons with the Rams where he’s recorded 25 total starts while playing a role in all 49 possible regular season contests. In 2020, his lone season under Staley, he started seven games, recording 81 total tackles, a career-high three sacks, five tackles for loss, and two pass breakups.

This past season, Reeder once again set career-highs with 91 tackles, six tackles for loss, the first two interceptions of his career, and six passes defended. He also chipped in another two sacks.

The 6’3, 245-pound Reeder was a two-time First-Team All-CAA selection at Delaware, including the 2018 season where he led the entire conference with 131 tackles. At his pro day, Reeder ran a notable 4.63 in the forty-yard dash and had an impressive three-cone time of 7.00. His 27 reps on the bench press were also one of the best numbers for a linebacker in that year’s draft class.

Incredibly violent (and clean) hit from LA linebacker Troy Reeder.pic.twitter.com/6YovItCmhh — The Big Lead (@TheBigLead) November 8, 2021

Reeder should immediately see playing time in the familiar defense run by Staley but it remains to be seen if they view him as a potential starter or depth piece. As mentioned above, Murray will be recovering from ankle surgery for most of the remaining offseason and that likely puts him behind the ball to hit the ground running once training camp arrives. Despite the coaching staff voicing their praise for young guns Nick Niemann and Amen Ogbongbemiga this offseason, I don’t think that’s enough to help them beat out a guy who already has several years of playing in this defensive system.

But as always, time will tell.

