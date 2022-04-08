Chargers to visit with Missouri State DT Eric Johnson

Despite being called “top 30” visits, the Chargers aren’t necessarily using their visits on the “top” players in this year’s draft class. If anything, it seems like most teams are using them to get better looks at lesser-known players, usually from the FCS level or even further down the totem pole.

This week, it was reported by The Athletic’s Greg Auman that the Chargers are reportedly set to visit with Missouri State defensive tackle Eric Johnson. Johnson has a number of other visits on his plate, as well, with the Colts, Packers, and Bengals to name a few.

Missouri State DL Eric Johnson didn't get a combine invite, but has a busy month of visits after a strong showing at Senior Bowl. Top-30 visits already and upcoming with Saints, Lions, Chargers, Colts, Packers, Bengals, plus Bears' local workout this week (from Plainfield). — Greg Auman (@gregauman) April 5, 2022

The 6’4, 299-pound Johnson played six years for the Bears and was named a second-team all-conference selection in his final two. He totaled 19.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and blocked four combined field goals/extra points.

While he wasn’t invited to this year’s combine, Johnson was able to perform in front of scouts at this year’s NFLPA Collegiate Bow and the Senior Bowl. At his recent pro day, the 23-year old sped to an impressive 4.86 in the forty while jumping 27 inches in the vertical and hitting 20 reps on the bench press.

Johnson’s combined size and athleticism make him an excellent fit up front in Brandon Staley’s 3-4 front. Currently ranked as the 13th-overall defensive tackle in the class by The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, Johnson could easily be a target for the Chargers on day three where they currently have six total picks.