Chargers sign WR/PR DeAndre Carter

The Chargers added to their already-strong free agent class late Thursday night by signing former Eagles and Commanders return man, DeAndre Carter, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Fellow insider Aaron Wilson reported the deal to be for one year and up to $1.135 million.

DeAndre Carter (Chargers) one year, $1.135M, $100K signing bonus, salary $1.035M, $1.25M catches, yards, touchdowns, return averages, Pro Bowl incentive — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 8, 2022

Carter most recently played for the Commanders in 2021 where he had a career year on both special teams and as a contributor on offense. The 5’8, 188-pounder averaged a career-high 25.1 yards per kick return and returned his first kick for a score at the NFL level. As a receiver, he corralled 24 receptions for 296 yards and the first three receiving touchdowns of his four-year career. He also got to tote the rock a total of 10 times which he turn

Originally an undrafted player out of Sacramento State in 2015, Carter didn’t get a real shot at contributing to an NFL team until his fourth-year in the league. In 2018, he got the chance with the Eagles. Following that season, he bounced around to the Texans and Bears before landing in Washington.

In my opinion, the team should have re-signed Andre Roberts over taking a flier on a guy with one decent year under his belt at 28 years old. I don’t see how this move is all that much better, if at all. But I guess as we always do, we’ll trust Brandon Staley and the decisions he makes until he truly does something to make us do otherwise.

Let me know all of your thoughts on the signing below!