Chargers Daily Links: Friday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

There’s a good bit of news this morning to write up so we’re just sticking with another open thread to finish out the week. Use it as you see fit!

And now for today’s links.

Chris Hayre evaluates all the options for the 17th pick on the latest Chargers Weekly (Chargers.com)

The Chargers are hosting a pair of prospects on top 30 visits (Chargers Wire)

Bolts take the fourth receiver off the board in latest mock (Bolt Beat)

Kenneth Murray had ankle surgery this week (Pro Football Talk)

Rating first-round quarterbacks from the past 10 years (CBS Sports)

The Texans and Brandin Cooks agreed on a two-year extension (NFL.com)

Dan Campbell doesn’t believe you need an elite quarter to find sustained success in the NFL (NFL.com)

Uchenna Nwosu is excited to play in the Seahawks defense (Pro Football Talk)

Best team fits for the draft’s top-15 wide receivers (ESPN+)

Ex-Titans head coach Mike Mularkey talks sham interview (Bleacher Report)